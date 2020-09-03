Deals: Latest Moto 360 Wear $199, Nest Wifi bundle $280, more

Today’s best deals include the latest Moto 360 Wear at $199, Nest Wifi bundles, and Assistant-enabled lighting. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest Moto 360 Wear is on sale

B&H is currently offering the third-generation Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch for $199 in several styles. Down from $269, today’s offer saves you $70, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a stainless steel design that pairs with 1.2-inch always-on AMOLED display, the refreshed Moto 360 smartwatch packs up to two-day battery life. Wear OS is at the center of the experience, which delivers various fitness tracking features including heart rate monitoring and more. A genuine leather band completes the package.

Nest Wifi bundles on sale

Today only, Google Nest Wifi Router + 2 points is $280. Regularly $349, today’s deal is a rare discount on this bundle which we’ve seen in the past for around $300. Nest Wifi offers a 3-node system that covers up to 5,400 square feet at a time, blanketing your home, office, or other space with fast internet. There’s also built-in Nest functionality here, parental controls, and Assistant capabilities.

Assistant-enabled Color Light Strip is $50

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the C by GE Color LED Smart Light Strip for $50. Down from its usual $80 price cut, today’s offer is good for a 37% discount, matches our previous mention, and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. Bringing this smart light strip to your set up delivers 80 inches of RGB illumination alongside dimming capabilities. It’ll pair with the rest of your Alexa and Assistant devices, and smartphone control lets you manage schedules and the like. Perfect for adding a pop of color behind a TV, to some shelves, and more.

