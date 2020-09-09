9to5Google Daily 517: Pixel ‘5s’ appears in the flesh, ex-Pixel camera lead explains same sensor usage, plus more
- Google Pixel 5 leak shows off speckled rear, ‘5s’ possibly distinguishes between 5G models
- Ex-Pixel camera lead Marc Levoy on using the same sensor, working at Google, and what’s next
- Area 120 announces ‘Orion Wifi’ to lease ‘public venue’ Wi-Fi to carriers, Google Fi supporting
- Android 11 statue can be viewed in AR, complete with a red velvet cake recipe
