Android 11 has officially arrived today, and it’s already rolling out to Google Pixel owners. As is tradition, there’s also a new statue with Android 11, and for the first time, it can be right in your backyard.

Dave Burke revealed on his Twitter account that the Android 11 statue is a 3D model that you can view in your own home.

Since Android 11 lacks a fun dessert name — it will always be Red Velvet Cake to us — it’s not an especially interesting statue. Rather, it follows a similar design to last year’s Android 10 statue. In that case, though, the statue was put up at Mountain View and signed by members of the Android team. It’s likely Google will still put an official statue up at some point in the future, but for now this 3D model keeps everyone at home and safe.

Instead of a unique design, this statue sees the Android logo pop up in various locations around the statue the longer it’s visible. There are a couple of fun additions, too. On the back, there’s a list of features “engraved” into the statue. There’s also a full recipe for Red Velvet Cake on the side!

The 3D model here is powered by the same viewer that Google’s extremely popular 3D animals use, but in this case it doesn’t appear in Search. This time, you’ll need a direct link. Specifically, click here.

Oh, and point your Android phone at https://t.co/oXeWGRAwVn to see the Android 11 AR statue! — Dave Burke (@davey_burke) September 8, 2020

If you’re curious, here’s the full list of ingredients for the cake:

Google’s Red Velvet Cake Recipe: 3 cups cake flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 tablespoons unsweetened natural cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup softened unsalted butter

2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup canola oil

4 large eggs

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar

red food coloring

1 cup buttermilk Frosting: 16 ounces softened cream cheese

1/2 cup softened unsalted butter

4 and 1/2 cups confectioners sugar (powdered)

1 tablespoon heavy cream

1 and 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

pinch of salt

android 11, but it's actually red velvet cake https://t.co/la9DONVPVo pic.twitter.com/5oua7714cb — Ben Schoon (@NexusBen) September 8, 2020

