After announcing Orion Wifi yesterday, Google’s Area 120 is back with Fundo — a “platform for virtual events and experiences.” This experimental project is “designed and built for creators” to replicate the experience of in-person encounters.

Creators can host three different types of events using Fundo: 1:1 Chat + Photos, Meet and Greets, or Workshops. Besides providing the video calling backend, this platform lets people buy tickets to said events, thus providing another monetization source for creators.

Event hosts are in control of ticket prices and any discounts, including free events if preferred. Some creators using YouTube Channel Memberships offer Fundo Meet & Greets exclusively to channel members as a premium perk.

In making Fundo an end-to-end solution, Google is integrating scheduling, sign-ups, payment processing, communication, live streaming, and guest management. Creators get profile pages, while further customization includes letting fans request a call time and the ability to invite co-hosts.

There is also a discovery element with the Fundo homepage surfacing virtual events:

You choose an event, answer a few questions, complete the ticket purchase and you’re all set. Fundo will provide the event link and send reminders up until the start time, as well as technical support if needed.

On the technical end, Google touts how everything is web-based, and there are “no apps or additional software downloads required.”

The team behind Fundo says that COVID-19 wasn’t behind the rationale to build this product, but it’s particularly poignant now.

Fundo is launching for creators in the US and Canada today after testing with early adopters. More locations are coming soon. This offering is particularly suited for YouTube creators. It could one day be directly integrated into the main site given how most Area 120 projects are eventually folded into existing products.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: