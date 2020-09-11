Hands-on: MNML’s Google Pixel 4a cases [Video]

Below we go hands-on with the ultra-sleek and super-thin MNML case lineup for the ultra-affordable Google Pixel 4a. 9to5Google readers can grab a MNML case now for $10 OFF with our code 9TO5GOOGLE for a limited time.

Check out our hands-on video with the superb MNML Pixel 4a case lineup:

Designed with minimalists in mind or just those that hate pocket bulk, the entire MNML case lineup is for those that want to protect their prized possession without losing functionality and most importantly form.

There are a ton of cases out there that claim total device coverage but not very many can offer protection without increasing device bulk quite substantially. MNML Pixel 4a cases have always taken a different approach though. Instead, they have created cases that not only allow you to enjoy the unique look and feel of your smartphone but without any sort of branding or logos — meaning you’re not inadvertently advertising a brand simply by protecting your phone.

At just 0.35mm thin, you’ll benefit from an extra layer of protection without needing to make more room in your pocket. They play beautifully with screen protectors and even other accessories such as smartphone grips too. MNML also pays special attention to access to things such as the headphone jack, charge ports and buttons are. Lazer precise cutouts mean that the MNML Pixel 4a case doesn’t hinder usage or access to the most important portions of your smartphone.





Considering just how lightweight each and every MNML case is for the Pixel 4a, you’ll add barely any noticeable mass to your brand new smartphone – especially when compared to chunky, bulky options from other brands.

All MNML cases ship within just one business day and are backed by a 100% money-back guarantee if you are not completely satisfied. 9to5Google readers can hit the links below to grab a MNML case now with $10 OFF with our code 9TO5GOOGLE for a limited time:

