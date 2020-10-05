Last month, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were updated to Android 11, and just today received the latest security release. With this patch, the Pixel 2 will receive one last update in December.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL today officially reached end of life after three years of Android version and security updates. However, there will be one more update (via Android Police) this December before the 2017 Pixel phones stop getting fixes.

Like the original Pixel last year, the Pixel 2 will skip next month’s release, but get a December update that includes both sets of patches. The October security patch addressed the following issues for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL:

Fix for some devices stuck during boot

Fix to prevent inadvertent disablement of call notifications

Fix for missing auto-rotate icon in certain device orientations

Fix for undetected overview swipe gestures in launcher

Announced at the second-ever Made by Google event three years ago yesterday, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were physically different phones. The smaller 5-inch device was manufactured by HTC and more boxy in design, while the 6-inch model from LG had a relatively modern, rounded look.

Both were powered by the Snapdragon 835 with 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB of storage. The two phones ushered in a new era for computational photography with a widely praised camera, while images were processed by the Pixel Visual Core. Hardware-wise, Active Edge lets users squeeze the sides of the phone to activate Assistant, but lost the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Pixel 2 started at $649, while the 2 XL came in at $849.

