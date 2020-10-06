Deals: Anker Gold Box offers Android essentials, TicWatch OS S2 $120, more

Today’s best deals include Amazon’s Anker Gold Box, TicWatch smartwatches, and the TCL 10 Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s Gold Box offers deals on everyday Android essentials

Anker’s Amazon storefront offers up to 30% off Bluetooth speakers and more. Headlining is the Soundcore Wakey Bluetooth Speaker and Alarm for $62. As a comparison, it typically goes for $90 with today’s deal offering a new Amazon all-time low. Soundcore Wakey delivers an all-in-one bedside solution with Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in alarm clock, and wireless charging. You can play music via Bluetooth or 3.5mm inputs, set up to 15 alarms, and even charge your compatible device at speeds up to 10W.

TicWatch’s rugged Wear OS S2 Smartwatch drops to $120

MobvoiUS via Amazon offers its TicWatch S2 Wear OS Smartwatch for $120 in Glacier. Down from its $180 going rate, today’s offer saves you 33%, marks the third-best we’ve seen to date, and comes within $20 of the all-time low from earlier this summer. Powered by Wear OS, the TicWatch S2 sports a rugged design that’s waterproof for up to 50 meters. It comes equipped with built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring capabilities, as well as two-day battery, and a 1.39-inch OLED display. There’s also a suite of fitness tracking features provided by Google Fit and TicMotion.

TCL’s 10 Pro unlocked android smartphone offers four cameras

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 10 Pro Android Smartphone for $380. Down from $450, today’s deal matches our last mention and is the best available. You’ll find a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display here, TCL’s latest Android smartphone offers a built-in fingerprint reader as well as the ability to expand the 128GB internal storage to more with a microSD card. On the rear, there is a 64MP camera with a hybrid auto-focus system along with a 2MP super low light video, 16MP super wide-angle, and 5MP macro sensors.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Mouse and keyboard on console? Kaliber Gaming’s kit says yes [Video]

Hulkman Alpha 85S Review: Powerful smart jump starter EDC for your car [Video]

Zhiyun Smooth XS Review: Best budget-friendly iPhone gimbal gets better [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: