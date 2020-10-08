Samsung Galaxy Tab A hits all-time low in today’s best deals, plus Galaxy Buds $75, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy Tab A, plus Galaxy Buds $75, and Chromebooks are on sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s affordable Galaxy Tab A drops to new all-time low

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32GB 8-inch Android Tablet for $109. Typically fetching $150, today’s offer is $11 under our previous mention, a total savings of 27%, and a new all-time low at Amazon. Centered around an 8-inch HD display, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A delivers built-in Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers, making it a great solution to watching content in bed or away from the computer. That’s on top of 13-hour battery life, Android 10 support, and more. Plus, if the 32GB of built-in storage isn’t enough for your needs, the incorporated microSD card expansion slot allows for an additional 512GB to be added in down the line.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds for $75

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds for $75. Down from the $110 you’d pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount, beats the all-time low there by $15, and is one of the best we’ve seen to date. Sporting a truly wireless form-factor, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are a great companion to its handsets, as well as a variety of other devices. On top of its 6-hour playback on a single charge, the companion charging case brings an extra seven into the mix. Plus, there’s also AKG drivers, splash-resistance, and more.

Samsung 11-inch Chromebook 4 falls to $199

Walmart is currently offering the Samsung 11-inch Chromebook 4 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $199. Typically fetching $230, like you’ll find at B&H right now, today’s offer is $1 below our previous mention and marking the best we’ve seen in 2020 for this configuration. Delivering a more premium Chrome OS experience than what you’ll find elsewhere, Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 packs 4GB of RAM and 32GB of solid-state storage into a robust “military-grade” casing. That’s on top of built-in Google Assistant, upwards of 12.5-hour battery life, and USB-C as well as USB 3.0 inputs.

