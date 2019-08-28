After a ban in 2018, ZTE is bringing back its first flagship to the United States. The ZTE Axon 10 Pro sits at a price of just $549 and delivers some powerful specs alongside including a Snapdragon 855 and the promise of Android 10.

Just like the ZTE Axon 7 from 2016, the Axon 10 Pro brings specs that rival some of the best Android phones on the market, but at a lower price tag. The phone offers up a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and expandable storage too. There’s also wireless charging, Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+, a 4,000 mAh battery, and USB-C.

The display on the ZTE Axon 10 Pro is a 6.47-inch AMOLED panel at 2340×1080 with very slim bezels all around. There’s also a fingerprint sensor under the display and facial recognition using the 20MP front-facing camera. That front camera sits in a small notch too. There’s a triple-camera array on the back as well with a 48MP primary sensor, 20MP ultrawide camera, and 8MP telephoto camera too. There’s no headphone jack, unfortunately, but the phone does offer an IP53 water resistance rating.

In terms of software, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro runs a near-stock build of Android 9 Pie as well. ZTE is promising an update to Android 10 by the end of 2019. There’s no more specific timeline provided, unfortunately.

Pre-orders for the ZTE Axon 10 Pro start today from B&H Photo, Newegg, and ZTE’s own website. The 8GB RAM model is $549 with the 12GB variant hitting $599. Shipping is expected to start early next month.

ZTE Launches its Latest Flagship Smartphone, the Axon 10 Pro, in U.S. Market

Next-generation device features a premium design, top-end specs, and an overall performance that gives consumers the best value of any “flagship” smartphone

RICHARDSON, Texas, August 28, 2019 – ZTE Corporation, a leading global provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, today announced the launch of the new Axon 10 Pro in the U.S., bringing the latest, next-generation addition to ZTE’s flagship Axon portfolio to U.S. consumers.

The Axon 10 Pro features a sleek, elegant design and a brilliant display. Luxurious materials combined with a 3D curved glass front display and back cover give the Axon 10 Pro a fashionable look and ‘top-shelf’ feel. Beautifully designed inside and out, the device is packed with all the specs consumers expect in a flagship device, while maintaining an affordable price point. The new device provides ultra-fast, seamless performance and starts at only $549—a fraction of the cost of other devices in its category.

“We are thrilled to bring the Axon 10 Pro to the U.S. market, the next-generation of the ZTE Axon flagship brand and the successor to the Axon 7 for us in the United States,” said Brad Li, CEO of ZTE USA. “Smartphones are getting more expensive—it’s a universal trend—and at ZTE we remain committed to providing consumers with cutting-edge innovation and the features they want most, while remaining extremely affordable. Making the Axon 10 Pro available to our U.S. consumers delivers on that brand promise and commitment.”

Fast, with Massive Memory and a Battery to Keep You Going Equipped with performance of the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 octa-core processor, large memory (8 or 12 GB), ample storage 256 GB on device, and up to 2 TB of additional storage with an SD card, the Axon 10 Pro provides not only a faster smartphone experience, but it gives you space to grow. Plus, with a large 4,000 mAh battery and uniquely customizable battery software, the Axon 10 Pro enables consumers to truly experience life without having to stop for a charge even with heavy use, all day, and all night.

The Axon 10 Pro is the ideal device for consumers who are increasingly frustrated by the rising cost of today’s flagship smartphones that feature only minor performance enhancements. Supporting the F2FS file system, combined with the smarts to learn your behaviors, this highly intelligent device performs even better over time. Also, the Axon 10 Pro’s software is one of the purest executions of Google’s Android OS on any smartphone available. It will launch with Android P and the company will provide an update to the next major release of Android before the end of the calendar year.

Have More Fun with the AI Triple Rear Camera and Stunning Sound The Axon 10 Pro features a large 6.47-inch screen that is the first to ever bring on-cell display technology to AMOLED with touchscreen onto a quad-curved display. This ensures a thin, easy to hold smartphone with more screen. With AI Portrait Lighting Adjustment, AI Motion Capture and AI scene recognition, the Axon 10 Pro brings all the benefits of AI to picture-taking.This makes it the ideal canvas to show off the perfect selfies and videos captured on your Axon 10 with optical and digital zoom, 20x, smart tracking, new portrait types, and other modes all optimized by artificial intelligence.

The Axon 10 Pro also features DTS:X® Ultra 3D sound, which provides a stunning on-the-go concert experience through the in-ear headphones included in-box. Alternatively, you can hear and optimize the sound through its dual speakers, for a center-stage experience in the comfort of your own home. Either way the Axon 10 Pro offers exceptional sound quality for videos and music. Your Axon 10 Pro has also been optimized to enhance the gaming experience, ensuring games load quickly and play smoothly.

Pricing and Availability The Axon 10 Pro will be available to pre-order in the U.S. starting August 28 through participating retailers such as Newegg Inc. and B&H Photo, as well as directly from ZTE (USA) via its online store at zteusa.com.

The device is available with 256GB of storage and an option to select 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The devices will be MSRP of $549 and $599 US, respectively. Devices are packaged with a TPU case, in-ear headphones, 3.5mm to USB-C adapter, and charger.