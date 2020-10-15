Deals: Nest Hello Doorbell $150, SanDisk 500GB USB-C SSD $95, Philips Hue bulbs, more

Today’s best deals include the Nest Hello Doorbell at $150, SanDisk USB-C storage, and Philips hue smart bulbs. Head below for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score Nest’s Hello Doorbell ahead of holiday shopping season

Home Depot currently offers the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $150. Down from its $229 going rate, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and one of the best prices we’ve tracked this year. Nest’s video doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps an eye on your porch. It touts intelligent motion and person alerts, which makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a package was delivered on time, and more.

SanDisk’s 500GB USB-C SSD for $95

Amazon offers the latest SanDisk 500GB USB-C Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive for $95. As a comparison, it typically goes for $140 at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find by around 30%. The latest version of SanDisk’s popular USB-C portable solid-state drive comes with transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s, that’s nearly double the previous-generation model. Its ultra-portable design, five-year warranty, and drop protection to six feet make it a great option for content creators anywhere. The small footprint makes it easy to toss in your bag and always have speedy storage available.

Save on refurb Philips Hue Bluetooth bulbs

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories starting at $20. Otherwise, a $6 fee applies. One standout is the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb with Bluetooth at $35. Down from its original $50 going rate, it still fetches that much when in-stock at Amazon with today’s offer saving you 30% and marking one of the best discounts to date. Armed with multicolor lighting capabilities, this Philips Hue bulb brings Bluetooth connectivity into the mix alongside the usual inclusion of Zigbee. So whether you’re just getting started or expanding a setup, this is a great option. Plus, you’ll also find HomeKit control as well as Alexa and Assistant compatibility.

