Deals: Honeywell and Nest Smart Thermostats, TCL 10 Pro $380, more

Home Depot takes up to 40% off Honeywell and Nest smart thermostats

Home Depot is offering up to 40% off smart thermostats and various water heaters. Our top pick is the Honeywell T5 7-day Smart Thermostat for $74. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $130 for this model, with today’s deal beating our previous mention by $6. Honeywell’s smart thermostat delivers seven-day flexible scheduling and geofence features to help you save money and energy. You can count on full integration with HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa, as well. This model sports a slim design and an “easy to read” e-ink interface. If you’re looking to curb energy use this summer, bringing a smart home thermostat with automatic scheduling into the mix is a great way to get started.

TCL’s latest Android smartphones from $210

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its unlocked 10 Pro Android Smartphone for $380. Usually fetching $450, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. TCL’s latest smartphone brings flagship caliber features like a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display and 64MP quad-camera array to a more affordable price point. There’s also an in-screen fingerprint reader, expandable microSD storage, and more. We found it to offer a “premium package at an affordable price tag” in our review, which is even more true with today’s deal.

TP-Link’s Assistant-enabled Power Strips from $30

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa 6-Outlet Smart Power Strip for $60. Down from its $80 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen throughout 2020, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. TP-Link’s smart power strip brings six individually controllable outlets to your Alexa or Assistant setup. On top of smartphone control and the ability to set schedules, there are also three 2.4A USB ports for powering up other devices, as well. Shop more from $30 right here.

