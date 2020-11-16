Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds $110, Pixel 4a is FREE, more

Today’s best deals include Samsung Galaxy Buds, a FREE Pixel 4a, and TicWatch smartwatches. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s true wireless Galaxy Buds fall to new Amazon lows

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds for $110 in all colors. Usually selling for $150, today’s offer saves you 27%, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Equipped with a true wireless design, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ deliver 11-hours of audio playback per charge, or 22 when you slip them into the Qi-enabled case. The inclusion of Samsung’s Ambient Sound feature cuts out distracting audio to round out the feature set here.

Google Pixel 4a is FREE

Verizon Wireless is currently offering Google Pixel 4a 128GB for FREE when you add a new line with an Unlimited Plan. A 24-month commitment is required. Full terms and conditions can be found below. Google Pixel 4a is typically $380 or around $15 per month. This is the best offer we’ve seen to date. Pixel 4a is a follow-up to the previous-generation model that was wildly popular with 9to5 readers. This time around, you’ll get a 5.8-inch HD display with 128GB of storage, dual cameras, and a Snapdragon 730 2.2GHz processor.

TicWatch’s latest Wear OS smartwatches are up to 25% off

MobvoiUS via Amazon currently offers the TicWatch C2 Plus Wear OS Smartwatch for $157. Down from its $210 going rate, today’s offer saves you 25%, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale to date. As an upgraded version of another wearable in the TicWatch lineup, the C2 Plus packs double the RAM at 1GB alongside a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display. There’s also IP68 dust and water-resistance as well as up to 2-day battery life and more. On top of the genuine leather band included here, there’s also an extra sport band bundled for swapping in during workouts and the like.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on with the Xbox Series X: First Impressions [Video]

AndaSeat Fnatic Edition Review: Stands out with build quality and color [Video]

Anker Powerhouse II 400 Review: More capacity to power adventures [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: