9to5Google Daily 558: Android TV ported to x86 systems, Pixel 4a now available in ‘Barely Blue’, plus more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Follow Damien:
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Android TV unofficially ported to x86 systems, works on old Windows PCs
- Google releases limited edition ‘Barely Blue’ Pixel 4a
- Google Store Black Friday 2020 deals: $649 Pixel 5, $149 Home Max, $20 Nest Mini
- New Gmail setting controls whether emails are used to ‘personalize’ your Google apps
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Podcasts, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.