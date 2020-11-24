After coming to education users in September, Google Meet attendance reports are now rolling out to enterprise customers with more insights and additional features.

Attendance reports include the participant’s name, email, and length of time they were on the call. These spreadsheets, which are generated and emailed at the end of a meeting, are now adding live stream data that identifies the total count and graphs viewers over the course of a session.

Similarly, when streaming, hosts and attendees will see a live count in the top-left corner. This added information is only shown when using Meet from the desktop web and will not be visible to end viewers.

Workspace admins can also control what organizational units are allowed to turn on attendance tracking. They are otherwise enabled by default and can be created either from in-meeting settings or through the Calendar event beforehand.

Lastly, Google is expanding the availability of Meet attendance reports beyond Enterprise for Education customers to other Workspace tiers: Essentials, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus.

It’s not available for Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, G Suite Basic, Business, Education, or Nonprofits customers.

More about Google Meet:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: