After rolling out to desktops in June, Google Meet can now filter out disruptive sounds, thanks to noise cancellation on Android and iOS. The video conferencing service is also adding attendance reports for schools and educators.

Joining background blur, Google Meet can filter out background noise to make calling possible from any environment. This includes “keyboard typing, doors opening and closing, and construction outside your window.” Google’s “cloud-based AI” works to isolate anything that isn’t your voice.

To enable, tap the “More” overflow menu, select “Settings,” and click “Noise cancellation.” It’s off by default, and Google recommends disabling if “non-speech is an important part of your call, like playing musical instruments.”

Noise cancellation in Google Meet is available for G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers, but not G Suite Basic, G Suite Business, G Suite for Education, or G Suite for Nonprofits. There are also regional restrictions in “South Africa, the UAE, and surrounding locales.”

This feature is rolling out today and will be fully available in the coming days.

Meanwhile, G Suite Enterprise for Education organizers can now get an attendance report after a meeting ends. Sent over email, it’s available for Google Meet conversations with between five and 250 participants. It contains their name, email (or obfuscated phone number), join/exit time, and length.

We hope attendance reports will help meeting organizers keep track of who attended their meetings and for how long, which can be challenging during larger meetings or while presenting.

It will be available for more users over time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: