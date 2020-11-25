Like every other phone this year, a key part of the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are 5G speeds. In the UK, Google is running a Map-based “Mobile Cinema” game where you can find free movies as part of a Pixel 5 advertisement.

While we’re all a bit less mobile than usual this year, Google Pixel presents some of the most rewatchable British films, available to download in seconds from anywhere². We’re hiding films all across the UK. Search the interactive map for significant film locations, and tap the custom pin to redeem³ and stream in seconds on your Pixel 5 or mobile device.¹

Google has selected “Britain’s most rewatchable films” and assigned each with a custom pin. For example, a green dress for Atonement and the Phantom Thread’s tailor scissors, while Four Weddings and a Funeral is marked by a sheep.

Scattered on a map, clues for each are provided. After finding, you’re given a promo code for the Play Store. These offers can only be redeemed in the UK, but it’s still a fun geography and movie trivia game for everyone else.

New films — eight were included in the first batch — will be made available every three days and are grouped in the following categories:

Romance: November 25

Comedy: November 28

Period: December 01

Thriller: December 04

Drama: December 07

Offer begins on 25th November 2020 and ends 10th December, 2020 (‘Offer Period’). One (1) promotional code per user per film release, and up to a maximum of five (5) promotional codes per User during the Offer Period.

Google warns users to “search fast before the limited number of codes run out,” with the first round fully redeemed. While the Pixel 5’s 5G feature — for faster downloads — is the main driver of this promotion, the Mobile Cinema looks to be accessible on any device, including non-Google phones. Under ideal, “off-peak” conditions, the company touts an “average download time” under 20 seconds for file sizes ranging from 449-749MB.

