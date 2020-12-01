Deals: Nest Mini Smart Plug bundle $20, SanDisk Extreme storage sale, more

Today’s best deals include a Nest Mini holiday bundle, SanDisk’s Extreme 1TB SSDs, and the Lockly Secure Plus Smart Lock. Head below for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bundle a Nest Mini and Smart Plug for just $20

Lowe’s is offering the 2nd-generation Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker bundled with a Smart Plug for $20. Delivery fees may vary, and free pick-up is available at many stores. This bundle holds a $65 value as the speaker alone typically goes for around $50 and the plug over $10 and as much as $20. If you’re interested in bringing smart home control to your Christmas tree this year, Google’s Nest Mini bundle is for you. That’s on top of being able to play music, leverage Google Assistant, and more.

SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme PRO SSD beats Black Friday price

Amazon currently offers the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive for $170. Usually fetching up to $300, it recently dropped to $230, with today’s offer beating the Black Friday price cut by $30 and marking a new all-time low. As the latest iteration of SanDisk’s popular portable SDDs, its Extreme PRO here delivers USB-C connectivity and impressive 2,000MB/s transfer speeds. On top of its compact form-factor, the casing brings added durability into the mix with IP55 water-resistance and 2-meter drop protection. Plus, a five-year warranty rounds out the notable features.

Lockly Secure Plus Smart Lock boasts a fingerprint scanner

Amazon currently offers the Lockly Secure Plus Fingerprint Smart Lock for $199. It’s also available for the same price at Home Depot. Usually fetching up to $250 like you’ll find at Lowe’s, it goes for $230 direct with today’s offer saving you $31 and matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date. Outfitting your smart home with Lockly Secure Plus brings four different ways to unlock the front door. Its most unique way is with the built-in fingerprint sensor, but you’ll also find a touchscreen for entering pin codes, as well as iPhone and Android connectivity.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Logitech Z407 Review: Clear, powerful sound with effortless wireless control [Video]

Review: Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox X|S and other storage options [Video]

Review: HyperX Ducky One 2 Mini gets another limited-edition run with updated colors [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: