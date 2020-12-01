As the world’s most popular cross-platform messaging app, even when WhatsApp adds minor features it’s kind of big news simply due to the massive userbase. The latest might not be groundbreaking, but you’re now able to customize wallpapers in WhatsApp on a chat-by-chat basis.

The Facebook-owned messaging company confirmed the move with a neat video montage that showcases a number of the wallpapers that had already been unearthed in previous beta builds. As with almost all pre-release betas, many features and functions never see the light of day, but customized wallpapers for all of your chats is now rolling out (h/t Engadget).

Being able to customize your WhatsApp wallpapers for each chat isn’t the only new addition, as a new Sticker search has arrived, too. You should soon be able to search for stickers with ease, thanks to this latest feature, with WhatsApp encouraging sticker pack creators to actively “tag” their creations for even easier search later on.

As for the wallpapers, you can customize each chat with the selection showcased in the official launch video from WhatsApp below:

There are a number of styles to choose from, with a section of dedicated dark mode friendly wallpapers that complement your device system theme. Plus there are the usual landmarks, macro shots, plus a ton more of stylish high-quality options to choose from. So not exactly groundbreaking, but an exciting inclusion for avid WhatsApp users nonetheless. The ability to customize your wallpaper should begin rolling out to all WhatsApp users by the end of this week.

