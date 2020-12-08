Google rolling out the final Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL update

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL officially reached end of life status in October after three years of updates. Google promised one last release, but it did not come yesterday alongside the Pixel Feature Drop. The final Pixel 2 update is now rolling out.

Similar to the first Pixel phone, the Pixel 2 skipped a November update, but is now getting the previous month’s patches, along with those introduced in December, as part of one final release. Only the factory images for manual installation are available right now. The OTA has not yet reached devices.

Settings > System > Advanced > System update still says that “Regular updates have ended for this device,” but that should change to the normal “Check for updates” button once the rollout is underway.

The last build is RP1A.201005.004.A1 for both devices, and there’s only one version for all carriers:

Pixel 2 XL: Android 11 — RP1A.201005.004.A1 — Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 2: Android 11 — RP1A.201005.004.A1 — Factory Image — OTA

It’s an important fix in that it continues to address Android 11 issues from the original launch in September. For example, Google in October addressed:

Fix for some devices stuck during boot

Fix to prevent inadvertent disablement of call notifications

Fix for missing auto-rotate icon in certain device orientations

Fix for undetected overview swipe gestures in launcher

That said, the Pixel 2 is not getting any December Pixel Feature Drop functionality. Those new features are limited to the Pixel 3 and later.

