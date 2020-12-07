The last Pixel software update for 2020 is rolling out today with the December security patch. It’s rolling out for the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), and Pixel 5..

December marks the last release for 2017’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The phones were not updated last month, but November’s patches are included today. The factory and OTA images are not yet available.

This update coincides with the latest Pixel Feature Drop.

There are 13 issues resolved in the December security patch dated 2020-12-01 and 33 for 2020-12-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

In the last Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists 82 security fixes and various functional updates that coincide with the latest Feature Drop.

Pixel 2 XL: Android 11 — QQ3A — Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 2: Android 11 — QQ3A — Factory Image — OTA

