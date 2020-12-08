The Nest brand has built up a considerable collection of smart home hardware, and starting next year, that hardware is getting a new feature. All Google Nest devices will soon be supported in the Samsung SmartThings app.

Starting in January 2021, you’ll be able to link Nest devices to the Samsung SmartThings app with each device being WWST (“Works with SmartThings”) certified.

With this new support, Samsung SmartThings users will be able to use thermostats, cameras, and doorbells in the SmartThings app alongside other smart home devices. This also means that some of Samsung’s appliances such as the well-known Smart Fridge will be able to control Nest devices. Samsung TVs will also be able to stream the video feeds from Nest Cams.

This also opens the ability for Nest devices to be included in SmartThings automations, such as turning cameras on or off using motion sensors along with adjusting lighting at the same time.

Samsung SmartThings and Google Join Forces to Enhance Smart Homes with Nest Integration New integration allows SmartThings users to control Nest devices Mountain View, CA — [December 8, 2020] – Samsung SmartThings, the leader in smart home automation, today announced a partnership with Google, bringing the company’s portfolio of Nest products into SmartThings, one of the largest IoT ecosystems. Through the integration, Google Nest devices, including thermostats, cameras and doorbells, will be “Works With SmartThings” (WWST) certified, allowing users to seamlessly control their smart homes through SmartThings. For the first time, SmartThings users will be able to adjust a Nest thermostat, view live camera feeds from outdoor Nest cameras and hear who is at the door with Nest Hello, all through their smart devices. SmartThings users can also incorporate Nest devices into their current WWST-certified devices to create Scenes and automated experiences, controlling the functions with simple voice commands or through the SmartThings app. Soon, users will be able to stream right from their Nest devices directly to their Samsung TV or Family Hub fridge. SmartThings technology powers endless possibilities for enhancing everyday life. Scenes can seamlessly adjust the lighting. Automations can signal to a Nest thermostat when it’s time to adjust the temperature or if a window is open. It can set the optimal temperature for a baby’s nap or even a home alone pet, taking into consideration details such as its fur length. Users can also activate outdoor and indoor lights ahead of arriving home. “SmartThings technology continues to enhance and improve the way we experience smart living. We’re pleased to further strengthen our partnership with Google and integrate Nest into our portfolio to offer users more ways to control and automate their home,” said Ralf Elias, Global Vice President IOT/ Business Development & Partnerships at Samsung Electronics. “We are committed to creating a universal system where all smart home devices can work cohesively together.” Following the recent SmartThings IoT integration with Mercedes-Benz, this partnership with Google represents the next step in SmartThings’ commitment to technology innovation and to working with third parties to create a universal smart home standard. The company is focused on simplifying smart technology development for manufacturers and increasing compatibility for consumers. SmartThings is an industry leader in IoT technology and its open platform brings together devices, developers, and services to offer one of the largest integrated ecosystems. With more than 120 certified brands and more than 63 million active users on the platform, SmartThings facilitates innovations in connected living across multiple use cases. SmartThings technology will be available on Google Nest products starting in January 2021. For more information about SmartThings, please visit www.smartthings.com

