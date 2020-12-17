Deals: Samsung A51 Smartphone $325, Amazon SanDisk Gold Box from $13, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy A51 at $325, Amazon’s 1-day storage sale at $13, and a fresh batch of Anker discounts. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy A51 Smartphone is even more affordable

Amazon offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Android Smartphone for $325. Usually fetching $400, here you’re saving $75, with today’s offer marking the third-best offer we’ve seen to date. Samsung Galaxy A51 delivers a more affordable price point for getting in the Android game, whether you’re holding out for the new Galaxy S21 or want to upgrade a family member’s handset. Highlights here include a 6.5-inch AMOLED edge to edge display that’s backed by 128GB of storage and a 48MP quad camera array around back.

Amazon 1-day storage sale from $13

Amazon is offering up to 30% off a selection of storage devices from SanDisk, PNY, HP, Lexar, WD, and more. One standout is the SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $26. Regularly $48, today’s offering is just shy of $22 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. A perfect stocking stuffer for tech enthusiasts, this is a great way to add some additional storage options for the many devices you already own (smartphones, tablets, cameras, Nintendo Switch, more). Features include read/write speeds of up to 120MB/s and a 10-year manufacturer warranty.

Latest Anker sale discounts a range of accessories

Anker’s Amazon storefront is rolling out a new sale this morning with up to 40% off top-rated accessories, batteries, and more for your iPhone and Android devices. Our top pick is the Anker Powerhouse 100 portable charger for $127. This new entry into the Powerhouse lineup typically sells for $160, and today’s deal is just the second price drop we’ve tracked all-time. This model has a lower capacity than some of Anker’s other batteries, 97Wh versus 213, but is afforded a much smaller footprint because of that. Features include dual 2.4A USB-A ports, a 45W USB-C output, and an AC outlet.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: TP-Link Deco X20 makes setting up a WiFi 6 mesh system a breeze [Video]

Audeze Penrose X review: Premium audio tech comes to Xbox Series X|S [Video]

Glorious Model O Wireless Review: How is this only $80? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: