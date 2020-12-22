Google Photos-powered parody of ‘Photograph’ by Nickelback is a video that now exists

- Dec. 22nd 2020 10:36 am PT

0

The end of the year is a time for reminiscing, and Google is doing that in a substantial manner following a team up with Nickelback to release a Photos-themed parody of Photograph.

A parody of 2005’s Photograph from Canadian band Nickelback was uploaded to the company’s official YouTube channel this morning under the innocuous name “Google Photos — Look at your photographs.”

Google Photos makes it easy to look back on the photos that make you laugh: matching bow ties, noodle-like hair, selfies, and all.

At just over a minute long, Nickelback wrote and recorded this new version with Google. This collaboration was born out of the company realizing how the song reflected the core mission of Photos to help users relieve their memories. 

Fifteen years ago, we had no idea that the photos on our mobile devices would become such a ubiquitous part of all of our lives. When Google approached us with the idea about marrying the song with Google Photos we felt like it would be a fun and nostalgic way to give the song a lyrical refresh and share some of our favorite memories.

Chad Kroeger

This release comes as Google says the period between Christmas and New Year’s sees a spike in people looking back at their images and videos. Earlier this month, Google updated the Memories carousel at the top of the app and introduced 3D Cinematic photos.

Google also made available the lyrics to this version of Photograph:

Look at this photograph
Every time I do it makes me laugh

Must have shot a million more
Of my dessert but I don’t know what for

And this is where we come from
These matching suits are looking pretty dumb

Falling down the photo rabbit hole
Is it my hair or just a ramen bowl.

Oooohh, my eyeeees

Every memory regretting all my hair styles
If you wove it all together, it would go for miles
It’s hard to braid it, time to shave it.
Good-bye / Highlights

Every memory we never have to look for
They no longer have to spread out on the bedroom floor
It’s time to say it, gotta say it
Good times, Good times

Look at this photograph
Every time I do it makes me laugh

Every time I do it makes me…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Photos

Google Photos

About the Author