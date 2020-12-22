The end of the year is a time for reminiscing, and Google is doing that in a substantial manner following a team up with Nickelback to release a Photos-themed parody of Photograph.

A parody of 2005’s Photograph from Canadian band Nickelback was uploaded to the company’s official YouTube channel this morning under the innocuous name “Google Photos — Look at your photographs.”

Google Photos makes it easy to look back on the photos that make you laugh: matching bow ties, noodle-like hair, selfies, and all.

At just over a minute long, Nickelback wrote and recorded this new version with Google. This collaboration was born out of the company realizing how the song reflected the core mission of Photos to help users relieve their memories.

Fifteen years ago, we had no idea that the photos on our mobile devices would become such a ubiquitous part of all of our lives. When Google approached us with the idea about marrying the song with Google Photos we felt like it would be a fun and nostalgic way to give the song a lyrical refresh and share some of our favorite memories. Chad Kroeger

This release comes as Google says the period between Christmas and New Year’s sees a spike in people looking back at their images and videos. Earlier this month, Google updated the Memories carousel at the top of the app and introduced 3D Cinematic photos.

Google also made available the lyrics to this version of Photograph:

Look at this photograph

Every time I do it makes me laugh Must have shot a million more

Of my dessert but I don’t know what for And this is where we come from

These matching suits are looking pretty dumb Falling down the photo rabbit hole

Is it my hair or just a ramen bowl. Oooohh, my eyeeees Every memory regretting all my hair styles

If you wove it all together, it would go for miles

It’s hard to braid it, time to shave it.

Good-bye / Highlights Every memory we never have to look for

They no longer have to spread out on the bedroom floor

It’s time to say it, gotta say it

Good times, Good times Look at this photograph

Every time I do it makes me laugh Every time I do it makes me…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: