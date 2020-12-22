Google has pushed out quite a few freebies on Stadia in an effort to get players on the service, one of the most notable being a $10 coupon for anyone who tried the platform. That $10 Stadia coupon is set to expire next week on January 1, but luckily, anyone who hasn’t used it now has a great reason to take advantage of the discount.

Available for the past several months, Google has handed out a $10 automatic coupon to any Stadia user who has or has ever had Stadia Pro, even if that was only using the free trial. It’s a great deal that has lessened the price of a game for many new users on the platform, but if you’ve still been hanging on to that discount, it’s about to expire.

On the morning of January 1, the $10 coupon will expire completely, so you’ll need to use it on something from the Stadia Store between now and December 31. Notably, the coupon only works for new games, not game add-ons or an extra month of Pro.

Luckily, Google is doing more to lessen the cost of new games on Stadia. Starting today and running through January 6, Google is slashing prices on Stadia games storewide. Not every single game on the service is discounted, but there are a heck of a lot of games being discounted, especially if you’re a Stadia Pro subscriber. We’ve picked out a few highlights below, and you can view the full list of discounts on the Stadia Store.

