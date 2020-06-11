Google Stadia got off to a rocky start, but game additions and platform updates have made the service pretty great. Now, Google is giving essentially everyone who’s ever used Google Stadia a $10 coupon for any game they’d like to purchase.

Starting today, Google Stadia is giving a $10 coupon to the majority of its users. What’s the condition? You have to have used Stadia Pro at some point. It doesn’t matter if you’re currently subscribed or if you’ve let your subscription lapse at some point, the coupon is ready and waiting for you. That means this coupon applies to basically everyone who’s ever used Stadia since Google offered all subscribers two months for free.

This coupon won’t apply to a Stadia Pro membership, but instead to a game purchase. That means you’ll be able to use the game even without the $10/month subscription.

Google’s coupon is automatically applied to your account and it will take effect on whatever your next purchase is, regardless of what that may be. In the terms and conditions, Google explains that the discount applies to “a base game or any content bundle that includes a base game.” That means it won’t work from some DLC packages. The coupon is valid through December 31st, but only works once.

Another nice perk with this coupon, it even applies if you sign up for Google Stadia right now. If you go sign up for an account, Google will not only give you a month of Stadia Pro for free, but they’ll also give you the $10 discount on your first/next game. With a title such as Get Packed, for example, this offer essentially nets you the title for $5, no subscription required.

More on Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: