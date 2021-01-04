Ahead of their launch in just 10 days, a YouTuber has gotten his hands on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and in turn revealed just about every detail there is to know about the truly wireless earbuds, including a full mic test.

YouTube user “Digital Slang” was able to obtain a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ahead of launch from the Facebook Marketplace seller who sold a couple of units in the Philadelphia area. In the video, we get confirmation on a few previously reported aspects of the earbuds including the design, water resistance, and features.

The biggest reveals in this video include the quality of the sound and of the mic on Galaxy Buds Pro. Starting with sound quality, it’s described as “fantastic” with “crystal clear” highs and lows. It’s unclear if that represents a change or improvement from Galaxy Buds+ or Buds Live. We’re hoping that’s the case, of course, but even if Samsung sticks with what it was already offering, the Buds Pro should be in a decent place.

As for the mic on Galaxy Buds Pro, it seems Samsung has the basics covered. A brief mic test around the 9:57 mark in the video shows that the quality is definitely fine, but not particularly impressive. Obviously, though, this is under perfect circumstances in a quiet room, so it’s unclear how this would be affected by wind and other ambient noises.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are rumored to cost around $199 or so with the $149 Galaxy Buds+ and $169 Galaxy Buds Live remaining on sale alongside them. Samsung will officially announce the Buds Pro at a January 14 event that will also debut the Galaxy S21.

