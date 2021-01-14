Deals: Samsung Galaxy S20 $740, Fitbit Charge 4 $229, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy S20 at $740, Fitbit Charge 4 goes to $119, and the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is $229. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S20 falls to new all-time low

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $740. Down from its usual $1,000 going rate, you’re saving $260 here, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and marking a new all-time low. Even with Samsung’s smartphone event slated to show off new handsets this afternoon, the Galaxy S20 still provides plenty of value for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Alongside a 6.2-inch Infinity-O display, there’s 28-hour battery life with Super Fast Charging and 5G connectivity. There’s also 128GB of storage for storing photos taken with its Single Take AI-powered triple camera system.

Hit New Year’s workout resolutions with Fitbit Charge 4

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker for $119. Down from $150, you’re saving 21% here, with today’s offer matching the second-best we’ve seen to date at Amazon and is the lowest we’ve seen since the holidays. If you’re looking for a fitness tracking companion to help with New Year’s workout resolutions, Fitbit Charge 4 has an appealing feature set if you’re not ready for a full-blown smartwatch. On top of 24/7 heart rate monitoring and 7-day battery life, there’s also a swim-proof design with a 1-inch LED display and onboard GPS.

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 hits $229

Walmart offers the Acer 11-inch Chromebook Spin 311 for $229. Down from its $270 going rate that you’ll pay at Amazon right now, you’re saving $41 here, with today’s offer coming within $10 of the all-time low and marking the second-best we’ve seen in weeks. Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 delivers a 2-in-1 design backed by a 360-degree folding hinge and 11-inch touchscreen display. All-day battery life clocks in at 15 hours and is complemented by 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and USB-C connectivity.

