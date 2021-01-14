Where to watch Samsung Unpacked 2021 w/ Galaxy S21 reveal [Livestream]

Today’s the day. Samsung is getting ready to fully reveal its Galaxy S21 series as well as the Buds Pro and Samsung Smart Tag. As usual, the event will be livestreamed for all to enjoy from the safety of their homes. Here’s where to catch the Galaxy S21 event and watch Samsung Unpacked.

Samsung has been livestreaming its Unpacked events for a while now, but this year the company is offering that stream in way more places. Of course, you’ll be able to tune in from Samsung.com as well as through YouTube, but this year you’ll also be able to watch from three other locations.

Samsung Unpacked 2021 will be streamed through Twitch (@SamsungUS), Reddit (u/SamsungMobileUS), and of all things TikTok (@Samsung).

The Galaxy S21 event will see the debut of the S21, S21+, and high-end S21 Ultra that have been leaked pretty extensively over the past several weeks. Thanks to those leaks, we can expect a refreshed design, some new camera features, and more.

Alongside the Galaxy S21 series, this event will also see the launch of the ANC-equipped Galaxy Buds Pro and Samsung’s new UWB-powered Smart Tag tracker. It should be a fun event. Of course, you can stay tuned for our full coverage and reviews on all of these products in the coming weeks.

