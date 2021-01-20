MediaTek unveils 6nm Dimensity 1100 and 1200 chipsets

MediaTek has unveiled two brand-new 5G-enabled chipsets in the form of the Dimensity 1100 and 1200, which improve upon the firm’s previous offerings at the mid- to high-end.

Both chips are fabricated using TSMC’s 6nm manufacturing process, which is arguably the biggest change over the 7nm process used to manufacture the Dimensity 1000 Plus. The Dimensity 1100 and 1200 all while including an integrated 5G modem — but without support for mmWave 5G.

They are also both octa-core chips, but there are a few minor differences between the Dimensity 1100 and 1200. Most notably, the Dimensity 1200 includes one Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3.0GHz, with three Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz. The Dimensity 1100 comes with four Cortex-A78 clocked at 2.6GHz with both chips including four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

GPU support comes in the form of the Mali G77, with support for MediaTek’s HyperEngine 3.0 gaming tech. There are some other key differentiators between the two with regard to hardware support. The Dimensity 1200 chip includes support for 200-megapixel sensors, or a dual 32-megapixel plus 16-megapixel configuration.

While it also supports QHD+ displays at up to 90Hz refresh rates, or a FHD+ display at a weird but impressive 168Hz refresh rate. The Dimensity 1100 chip supports 108-megapixel single sensor cameras, or the same 32-megapixel plus 16-megapixel configurations. Display support only differs at FHD+ resolution, with Dimensity 1100 devices being able to handle up to 144Hz.

Video modes on both chips that are supported include 4K HDR, which means greater dynamic range, and it is available at 60fps. Other options include AI Panorama Night Shots, AI Noise reduction, plus SDR to HDR video content conversion.

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 are also available, which is making the Dimensity 1100 and 1200 chips a genuinely decent alternative to Qualcomm’s dominance of the mid- to high-end Android space. Realme has confirmed that it will release devices with the new Dimensity duo on social media, but we can expect to see a wave of “affordable flagships” come packing the duo in the coming months.

