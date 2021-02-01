Deals: Anker Gold Box from $10, Fitbit Versa 3 $199, New Beats Flex $40, more

Today’s best deals include an Anker charging Gold Box sale, the Google Assistant-enabled Fitbit Versa 3 at $199, and the New Beats Flex wireless earbuds at $40. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker Charging Gold Box takes up to 40% off

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers a variety of Anker charging products at all time low prices starting at $10. You’ll find a variety of charging accessories for the desktop setup, as well as your everyday carry. There’s up to 40% in savings to be had, with a variety of offerings to choose from.

Fitbit Versa 3 packs Google Assistant at $199

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch for $199 in several styles. Usually selling for $230, today’s offer is only the third notable price cut we’ve seen to date, comes within $1 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the third-best price overall.

Fitbit Versa 3 lets you track a variety of fitness and exercise stats ranging from the usual steps and burned calories to heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more. There are also built-in Assistant and Alexa features, as well as up to 6-day battery life and a touchscreen design.

New Beats Flex wireless earbuds are $40

Amazon is currently offering the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones for $40 in a variety of styles. Usually fetching $50, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 and marking a new all-time low.

Headlining the feature set on the New Beats Flex, you’ll find Apple’s W1 chip built-in, which offers fast pairing as well as up to 12 hours of listening on a single charge. The around-neck design delivers an inline microphone with playback controls and is perfect for working out thanks to added water- and sweat-resistance.

Samsung’s Galaxy A51 Smartphone is down to $350

Amazon offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Android Smartphone for $350. Usually fetching $400, here you’re saving $50 with today’s offer marking the third-best offer we’ve seen to date and coming within $25 of our previous mention from before the holiday season. Samsung Galaxy A51 delivers a more affordable price point for getting in the Android game, whether you’re holding out for the first price cut on the Galaxy S21 or want to upgrade a family member’s handset. Highlights here include a 6.5-inch AMOLED edge to edge display that’s backed by 128GB of storage and a 48MP quad camera array around back.

Lenovo’s 14-inch Chromebook S345 falls to $269

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook S345 for $269. Usually fetching $329, you’re saving $60 here with today’s offer beating the previous discount by $20 and marking a new all-time low. Centered around a 14-inch 1080p display, Lenovo’s S235 Chromebook delivers 32GB of storage as well as 4GB of RAM. Its compact design pairs with all-day battery life to make it a notable note-taking machine in the classroom or a solid way to search the web away from the home office.

