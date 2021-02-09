So far, Samsung has done a very good job in rolling out Android 11 to its lineup of Galaxy smartphones and tablets, but there’s still a fair bit of work to do. Over the past week or so, Samsung has been expanding Android 11 to more Galaxy A and Galaxy M series devices too.

Looking at the popular Galaxy A series, Samsung is bringing Android 11 to the Galaxy A51 5G and A71 5G. These 5G-equipped devices are among the first Galaxy A devices to get a stable Android 11/One UI 3.0 update, and it’s coming way ahead of schedule. Previously, Samsung’s own roadmap estimated a May 2021 release for this update.

In India, Samsung is also pushing stable Android 11 updates to two M series devices, specifically the M30s. The Galaxy M31s is getting the update in Russia and Ukraine, too. As the folks over at XDA captured, that update weighs in at just shy of 2GB, with the rest of the devices mentioned here probably getting an update around the same size. Android Police also points out that the changelog mentions the removal of Google Cast support on Samsung’s screen mirroring software.

Samsung still has a long list of phones and tablets to bring to Android 11, especially on the lower-end of the spectrum. Most of the more affordable Galaxy smartphones still lack Android 11, but it’s nice to see Samsung so ahead of schedule on two of its most popular series.

