Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup $200 off, Galaxy Tab S5e LTE $380, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by deals on Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 lineup at $200 off, as well as Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e LTE for $380 and Anker’s latest sale from $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 lineup now $200 off

Amazon is now discounting the new Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup headlined by the unlocked S21 Ultra 5G 128GB Smartphone for $1,000. Usually fetching $1,200, today’s offer is good for a $200 price cut, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time on sale.

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone arrives with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 888 SoC. On top of 128GB of storage, there’s also 12GB of RAM and a quad-sensor camera system. Plus, there’s S Pen support to complete the package.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e LTE tablet hits $380

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 10.5-inch tablet with LTE and 64GB of storage for $380. That’s $100 off the regular price and the lowest we’ve seen this Android 10 upgradeable, which 9to5Google called without peer.

Armed with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet offers plenty of screen real estate for consuming content or getting work done. Other notable features include up to 14 hours of battery life per charge and face unlocking technology.

Anker kicks off week with deals from $13

Anker is back to kick off the week today with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront on a variety of smartphone essentials, charging. accessories, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining here is the Anker Nano PowerPort III 18W USB-C Charger for $14. Usually fetching $20, it recently dropped to $17 with today’s offer saving you up to 30% and marking the best we’ve seen since September.

Anker’s Nano PowerPort III delivers 18W of USB-C charging to help refuel smartphones, headphones, and other accessories in your everyday carry. Its compact design ensures it won’t take up much space in your bag and clocks in at a fraction of other options on the market.

