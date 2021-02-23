For March 2021, Google is adding four games to Stadia Pro in a continuation from last month. Led by PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector and PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle are other free incoming titles.

Monday, March 1st will see all four come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with Only on Stadia game PixelJunk Raiders, which leverages State Share:

Planet Tantal is under attack by fiendish aliens bent on harvesting the population’s life force! Shake off that hypersleep and slash, smash, raid, and rescue your way through hundreds of unique missions, all while unraveling the mystery of the enigmatic Keepers.

Meanwhile, AVICII Invector is launching straight into Pro as a “cosmic musical adventure” that sees you “mix your way across a universe of light and sound.” It, of course, features music by Avicii. PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle ($19.99) and smartphone game Reigns ($2.99) round out the list.

In the coming days, four claimable games will leave — for prospective subscribers — Stadia Pro:

February 28th: Kine, Hello Neighbor: Secret Neighbor, and Monster Jam Steel Titans

March 2nd: Outcasters

The count again stands at 30 titles after the additions/subtractions:

SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Heist, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, Crayta, Orcs Must Die! 3, Gunsport, Hitman, Human: Fall Flat, SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE, Republique, Sundered: Eldritch Edition, Titans, Everspace, Outcasters, Submerged: Hidden Depths, Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Figment, F1 2020, Hotline Miami, El Hijo, Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Enter the Gungeon, Little Nightmares II, PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector, PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle, and Reigns

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro March 2021 games. They will join the Pro games carousel, or you can manually look for the listing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: