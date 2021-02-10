Following an unexpected fifth title to start the year, February 2021 will see three games join Stadia Pro on Monday: Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and Enter the Gungeon.

Update 2/11: Stadia Pro is getting a fourth entry this month with Little Nightmares II. For everyone else, this horror sequel costs $29.99:

Return to a world of charming horror in Little Nightmares II, a suspense adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower. With Six, the girl in the yellow raincoat, as his guide, Mono sets out to discover the dark secrets of The Signal Tower. Their journey won’t be easy; Mono and Six will face a host of new threats from the terrible residents of this world. Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares?

Update 2/1: The February 2021 games — Journey to the Savage Planet, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and Enter the Gungeon — are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers.

February 1st will see all the titles come to the $9.99 monthly membership, starting with Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition —

This Stadia-exclusive version of Journey to the Savage Planet contains more zany, hilarious space-exploration fun than you can get anywhere else. It’s packed with add-on content and runs at a silky-smooth 60 FPS.

There’s also Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, currently $14.99:

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light is an action/adventure game featuring Lara Croft. This brand extension combines the hallmarks of the Tomb Raider franchise including exploration & discovery, platforming, and puzzle solving combined with character progression, fun fast-paced combat, and elements of human cooperation and competition.

Enter the Gungeon is also normally $14.99, but currently on discount:

Enter the Gungeon is a bullet hell dungeon crawler following a band of misfits seeking to shoot, loot, dodge roll and table-flip their way to personal absolution by reaching the legendary Gungeon’s ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past. Select a hero [or team up in co-op] and battle your way to the bottom of the Gungeon by surviving a challenging and evolving series of floors filled with the dangerously adorable Gundead and fearsome Gungeon bosses armed to the teeth. Gather precious loot, discover hidden secrets, and chat with opportunistic merchants and shopkeepers to purchase powerful items to gain an edge.

This month sees six claimable games leave — for prospective subscribers — Stadia Pro on January 31st: The Gardens Between, Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek, HITMAN 2, Sniper Elite 4, Into the Breach, and Panzer Dragoon Remake.

The count will stand at 30 titles after the additions/subtractions:

SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Quest: Hand fof Gilgamech, SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Heist, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, Crayta, Orcs Must Die! 3, Gunsport, Hitman, Human: Fall Flat, SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE, Republique, Sundered: Eldritch Edition, Kine, Monster Jam Steel Titans, Everspace, Secret Neighbor, Outcasters, Submerged: Hidden Depths, Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Figment, F1 2020, Hotline Miami, El Hijo, Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Enter the Gungeon, and Little Nightmares II

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro February 2021 games. They will join the Pro games carousel, or you can manually look for the listing.

