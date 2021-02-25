Amazon Music officially arrives on Chromecast with Google TV, widely on Android TV

- Feb. 25th 2021 7:24 am PT

0

After picking up Apple TV earlier this month, Chromecast with Google TV is getting another new app. Amazon Music has just officially arrived on Google TV.

Amazon Music is, of course, the company’s competitor to YouTube Music, Spotify, and Apple Music. It’s free to Prime subscribers with ad-free listening and unlimited skips, but with a somewhat limited library. The paid Amazon Music Unlimited tier ($7.99/month with Prime, $9.99 without) unlocks the full library, and there’s also a completely free, ad-supported tier, too.

The Amazon Music app for Google TV and Android TV comes with a clean UI that puts focus on playlists and stations, but can also access your own library and specific artists/albums. Amazon says that the app is available in the US, the UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, and Australia.

Notably, the Amazon Music app has been on the Play Store for Android TV for almost two years at this point, but only for Nvidia Shield devices. As of today, Amazon is opening up the service to anyone with Android TV as well as Google TV. Amazon also tells us that this is the first time the ad-supported tier has been available on the platform.

Article updated to clarify past availability.

More on Google TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.
Google TV

Google TV
Chromecast with Google TV Amazon Music

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t
Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3