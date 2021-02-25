After picking up Apple TV earlier this month, Chromecast with Google TV is getting another new app. Amazon Music has just officially arrived on Google TV.

Amazon Music is, of course, the company’s competitor to YouTube Music, Spotify, and Apple Music. It’s free to Prime subscribers with ad-free listening and unlimited skips, but with a somewhat limited library. The paid Amazon Music Unlimited tier ($7.99/month with Prime, $9.99 without) unlocks the full library, and there’s also a completely free, ad-supported tier, too.

The Amazon Music app for Google TV and Android TV comes with a clean UI that puts focus on playlists and stations, but can also access your own library and specific artists/albums. Amazon says that the app is available in the US, the UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, and Australia.

Notably, the Amazon Music app has been on the Play Store for Android TV for almost two years at this point, but only for Nvidia Shield devices. As of today, Amazon is opening up the service to anyone with Android TV as well as Google TV. Amazon also tells us that this is the first time the ad-supported tier has been available on the platform.

Article updated to clarify past availability.

