There are any number of reasons to try out a new messaging service, but if you’re on the hunt, Telegram should be one of your top choices. In its latest update, Telegram has just added support for a bunch of new features including auto-delete, expiring invites, and a widget on Android.

The biggest addition to Telegram this week is auto-delete for messages. The new option shows up on iOS by default with the ability to delete specific chat messages after a set duration, either 24 hours or 7 days. This privacy option goes beyond having full chats that can be deleted in time, but allows users to delete messages in any chat after a set duration. To enable the option on Android, you’ll need to go into a chat’s settings, then use the “Clear History” option.

Another handy privacy feature added to Telegram comes in the form of new invite links. Now, you can send someone an invite link that has an expiration date, helping to keep publicly shared links in control. That’s especially handy now that Broadcast Groups can now have an unlimited number of members, with regular groups still able to host a whopping 200,000 people. Telegram is also introducing better reporting features with these changes.

One of the most notable additions for Android users, though, is the arrival of widgets for Telegram. Widgets have been a part of the Android platform for over a decade, and now Telegram is taking advantage of them. There’s a chat widget for seeing your active chats as well as a shortcut widget that opens specific chats or conversations.

For instant access to your most important chats, add a Telegram widget to your home screen. The Chat Widget shows a preview of recent messages, while the Shortcut Widget shows only names and profile pictures.

