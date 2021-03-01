The next software update for the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 is now available. Coinciding with a Pixel Feature Drop, the March security patch also includes the usual set of bug fixes.
There are 11 issues resolved in the March security patch dated 2021-03-01 and 27 for 2021-03-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.
In the last Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.
The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists 43 security fixes and no functional updates.
- Pixel 5: RQ2A.210305.006 — Factory Image — OTA
- RQ2A.210305.007 (Virgin/UK) — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 4a 5G: RQ2A.210305.006 — Factory Image — OTA
- RQ2A.210305.007 (Virgin/UK) — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 4a: Android 11 — RQ2A.210305.006, RQ2A.210305.007 (Virgin/UK)— Factory Image (2) — OTA (2)
- Pixel 4 XL: Android 11 — RQ2A.210305.006 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 4: Android 11 — RQ2A.210305.006 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 3a XL: Android 11 — RQ2A.210305.006 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 3a: Android 11 — RQ2A.210305.006 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 3 XL: Android 11 — RQ2A.210305.006 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 3: Android 11 — RQ2A.210305.006 — Factory Image — OTA
