Google releases three new Nest Hub and Hub Max clocks

Following yesterday’s premature appearance, Google has released three new clock faces for the Nest Hub and Hub Max. These additions join the existing eight Fullscreen clock background for those that don’t want to set a photo album.

“Timeless” is an analog clock with circular, indented markers at the 3, 6, 9, and 12 o’clock positions. Thick oblong minute and hour hands are joined by a very thin needle for seconds. The “Dark” variant has a dark red background, while “Light” is more pink.

“Weather” is the biggest addition and features a background that reflects the current state, just like the forecast card. For example, a blue gradient appears on a clear day, while you’ll see stars at night. The time is displayed digitally with the current condition — as an icon and in words — flanking the temperature.

These three faces first appeared on the Lenovo Smart Clock in 2019, but have been tweaked and better spaced for the Nest Hub’s larger 7 or 10-inch display.







To access, open the Google Home app and select your device. Tap the settings gear icon in the top-right corner and then Photo Frame > Fullscreen clock. These three new clocks are available at the very bottom of this list. Saying “Hey Google, set photo frame” also works on your Smart Display with these additions located at the right of the carousel.

As of this evening, they are widely rolled out for all users running Cast firmware 1.52. You do not have to be on the Preview channel to set on your device.

More about Nest Hub:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: