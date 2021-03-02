Sophos Home gives your PCs, Androids, a major security and privacy boost (30% off)

Countless cyber threats are emerging every day, and it can be a difficult task protecting all the devices in your home. Sophos Home is offering 30% off for 9to5Google readers so you can get the best business-class cybersecurity software running on your PC, Android, Mac, and iOS devices today.

Basically Sophos Home is an all-in-one suite designed to give you peace of mind — to use your devices for everything you need to get done without the worry you might make a mistake and expose yourself to security and privacy threats. It does this by keeping all your devices free of malware, viruses, and more.

With Sophos Home security, you’ll get better performance on your machines as it cleans up malware messes, threat protection in the form of its award-winning real-time antivirus and malware scanning, and web protection so you can have the peace of mind to perform sensitive banking and shopping tasks on your computer. There’s also parental web filtering features to keep your children protected.

The way Sophos Home handles your device security depends on the device you’re using of course, but you can expect the same high level of protection across your entire collection. On Windows devices, Sophos Home software brings higher levels of security for web browsers as well as protection from keyloggers — the nasty software that hijacks your keyboard and tracks everything you type.

On Andorid, you’ll get the aforementioned malware protection (which scans your apps and storage for malicious files), Wifi security for checking unsecure connections while on the go, a link checker to watch for malicious links tapped in non-browser apps, various advisors to give you tips on how to improve your device’s security, and much more.

If you’re trying to help your family members stay protected online, you’ll be glad to know that your Sophos Home subscription also comes with live email and chat support on weekdays, meaning real help with Sophos Home software and keeping your digital life protected is oftentimes just a tap away. You can also manage devices via the cloud, so you can remotely start full scans yourself if need be.

Check out Sophos Home right now and get 30% off an annual, 2-year, or 3-year subscription.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: