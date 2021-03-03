Following the first release last month, Android 12 Developer Preview 1.1 is rolling out to address some bugs and early issues found by app developers.

Google is continuing last year’s DP/beta practice of releasing .1 patches roughly two weeks after the monthly tentpole launch.

Notable Android 12 usability issues resolved by Developer Preview 1.1 include the fingerprint reader becoming unresponsive to the point where you had to use a passcode to unlock, and intermittent Wi-Fi disconnects even on strong signals. There should be fewer crashes from taking locked screenshots with the physical key combo (“System UI keeps stopping”) and when opening app notification settings. Unexpected reboots have also been reduced, including after entering your PIN.

Additionally, build SPP1.210122.022 sees an upgrade to the March security patch that stable Android 11 Pixel devices received on Monday. The full changelog identifies the following patches:

Fixed an issue where on some devices, the device intermittently disconnected from Wi-Fi even when the Wi-Fi signal was strong.

Fixed an issue where on some devices, the device displayed a “System UI keeps stopping” message if the user tried to take a screenshot by pressing Power + Volume Down from the Lock screen.

Fixed an issue with partial wake locks that could cause excessive battery drain.

Fixed an issue where a device’s fingerprint reader could become unresponsive when the device was suspended, requiring the user to unlock their device using another method.

Fixed an issue where the Settings app could crash if the user tried to access app notification settings.

Fixed an issue where the system UI could freeze after the user updated the device.

Fixed an issue where the CellBroadcastReceiver app could not obtain the android.permission.BROADCAST_CLOSE_SYSTEM_DIALOGS permission, causing emergency alerts to crash.

Fixed an issue that could cause some devices to reboot intermittently.

Fixed an issue that could cause some devices to reboot after the user unlocked the device using their PIN.

Android 12 Developer Preview 1.1 is already live as an OTA (around 5MB) that can be easily installed via the regular “Check for update” button in Settings. It’s also available via manual download and flashing today, with the public-facing Android Beta still coming later this year. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 12.

