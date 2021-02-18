As a preview — rather than beta, Android 12 DP1 is “for developers only​” and not focused on new user-facing features. That said, we’ve flashed the first Developer Preview factory image to chronicle all the new features.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 12 DP1’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.)

Google is planning eight releases over the coming months before the consumer launch later this year to Pixel phones and other devices. If you want to quickly install the Android 12 DP1 on your compatible Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.





Wider app shortcut menu

Android 11

Android 12

New pill-shaped toggles with state confirmation

