As a preview — rather than beta, Android 12 DP1 is “for developers only” and not focused on new user-facing features. That said, we’ve flashed the first Developer Preview factory image to chronicle all the new features.
Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 12 DP1’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.)
Google is planning eight releases over the coming months before the consumer launch later this year to Pixel phones and other devices. If you want to quickly install the Android 12 DP1 on your compatible Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.
Pixel Launcher gains 4×5 grid option
Privacy toggles to block camera and microphone
Pixel 5 readies ‘Double tap’ gesture, doesn’t work yet
Scrolling screenshots are here, but disabled for now
Notification shade/lockscreen media player UI tweaks
Wider app shortcut menu
Settings app redesign
New pill-shaped toggles with state confirmation
Nearby Share can send WiFi passwords to your guests
Markup tool now lets you add emoji and text to screenshots
Notification redesign: Bigger icons, dedicated snooze button, more
