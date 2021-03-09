Google’s 3D model-sharing website, Poly, is set to be shut down in June and delete user content as a result. Luckily, Sketchfab has a solution to transfer from Poly, and it’s the chosen method of Google itself.

Sketchfab, like Poly, allows users to host and share their 3D models, offering unlimited free uploads and even APIs to help you create and share 3D content. It’s a pretty obvious choice for Poly’s users to switch over to, but the company is trying to ease that process as much as possible.

A new tool allows users to easily pull their 3D models from a Google Poly account to Sketchfab. You’ll be prompted to connect the two accounts and then presented with a list of 3D models that can be transferred between the two services. Sketchfab notes that it can’t transfer models from Tilt Brush or Tour Creator, but the former does offer a native export option for the service.

Where can you do this? Simply head to polytosketchfab.com to get the process going.

Step 1: Connect your Google Poly account

Connect your Google Poly account Step 2: Connect your Sketchfab account

Connect your Sketchfab account Step 3: Transfer your models After importing, you should start receiving emails from Sketchfab with links to your uploads if you have enabled ‘When my uploaded model has finished processing’ in your notification settings. The ‘Uploads’ tab on your profile contains the full list. Learn more.

Sketchfab says that Google offered technical help on this tool and that the tool will be sent to Poly’s current users before the service is shut down. Google Poly is set to cut off uploads of new content on April 30, 2021. After that, the site as a whole will be shut down on June 30, giving users until that point to use Google Takeout to export their 3D models.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: