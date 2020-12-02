You might not know that Google has operated a 3D model sharing website, Poly, for the past three years. Today, though, Google has announced that Poly will be shutting down next year.

Launched in November 2017, Poly has provided APIs and a place to share 3D models to creators. The site also provided free 3D objects that could be used in virtual and augmented reality projects.

Poly will be shut down starting on April 30, 2021. On that date, the site will no longer allow its users to upload new content. Past that, the site as a whole will cease to exist on June 30 of the same year. Google points users to its Takeout tool that will allow users to get a copy of their content before the site is shut down.

The company is notifying users of this shutdown in an email, copied below.

Dear Poly users, We’re sending this note to let you know that, on June 30, 2021, the Poly website will be shutting down. The ability to upload 3D models on poly.google.com will be shut down on April 30, 2021. What does this mean for you? Your assets will be available at poly.google.com until June 30, 2021. You can download your entire library at takeout.google.com/settings/takeout/custom/poly, or you can download individual assets by viewing each asset’s page. After June 30, poly.google.com and associated APIs will no longer be accessible. You will not be able to upload new 3D models on poly.google.com after April 30, 2021. We want to thank you for joining us on this journey. We appreciate you trusting us to host your assets and provide a space where they can shine. The amazing work that our users have uploaded to Poly every day has surprised, humbled, and delighted us, and we have you to thank. Thanks, The Poly Team

The CEO of SketchFab has since come out on Twitter to provide former Poly users a home for their content once Google’s site shuts down.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: