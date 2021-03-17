Google’s Android Auto sees its fair share of bugs, but following the release of Android 11, some new ones have popped up. Now, with a recent update, Google says it has fixed a bug that caused some users to have audio played through the phone speaker while using Android Auto.

In a community forum post this week, Google directly confirmed that Android Auto version 6.1 that rolled out in recent weeks addressed a frequent issue for some users. The issue in question saw some users who had recently updated to Android 11 hear the music or phone calls playing through their phone’s speakers instead of the vehicle that was running Android Auto. This issue would pop up occasionally before Android 11, and it’s always a frustrating one.

If you are experiencing an issue where the audio is playing from your phone speakers instead of the car speakers on Android Auto after upgrading your phone operating system to Android 11, a fix has already been rolled out with the Android Auto app version 6.1. We recommend updating the app to the latest version.

Android Auto version 6.1 also delivered some useful updates too. That includes Google Assistant shortcuts for the homescreen, wallpaper support for the platform, and also laid the final foundation for split-screen support on wider displays. Google Assistant routines were also re-enabled alongside this app update.

More on Android Auto:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: