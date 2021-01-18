Samsung SmartThings is now available on Android Auto [Update]

After announcing that a partnership with Google would bring Nest devices to SmartThings this year, Samsung is about to integrate with one of Google’s platforms. Alongside the reveal of the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung has revealed that SmartThings is coming to Android Auto.

Soon, the SmartThings app for Android will feature support for Android Auto. Samsung hasn’t confirmed exactly when this functionality is coming, only saying that the Galaxy S21 will be capable of running the feature.

Samsung explains that users will be able to “turn on your porch lights or even raise the temperature of your thermostat before you return home, all from your car.”

The UI seen shows an app on Android Auto with a selection of automations such as “Coming home” and “Going out.” This would allow a quick tap to perform actions such as turning on/off lights, opening/closing a garage door, or adjusting other devices. There’s also a “locations” button on the interface, but we can’t be sure what that does specifically just yet. It’s also unclear if this SmartThings app will feature any integration with Google Assistant on Android Auto.

Update 1/18: Samsung’s latest SmartThings update brings support for Android Auto. As noted by Joe Kester on Twitter, the update adds an Android Auto section to the app on your phone where you can customize what six tiles appear in the Android Auto UI.

The latest SmartThings update is now available on the Play Store and also adds support for the Galaxy SmartTag.

