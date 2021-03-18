Google is preparing to launch a new cloud engineering hub in the United States, and when it opens, this hub will bring up to 1,000 new jobs to the city of Durham, North Carolina.

These new jobs will be added to Google in “the coming years” and will be in offices at 200 Morris Street in Downtown Durham. The offices will be leased from Duke University at the start, but Google is “evaluating several locations” for a permanent office (via The News & Observer). The Durham Google Cloud location will be one of the “top five engineering hubs” for Google in the nation.

To build this new hub, Google won’t be seeking incentives from the State of North Carolina. In a tweet, Governor Roy Cooper welcomed Google to the state.

The company said the office could eventually support more than 1,000 jobs and grow into one of Google Cloud’s top five engineering hubs in the US, along with the Bay Area, New York, Seattle, and Kirkland, Washington, according to a news release. The jobs will be added over “the coming years,” said Marian Croak, vice president of engineering at Google, in a video that accompanied Google’s announcement. A spokesperson for Google said the company is not seeking any incentives from North Carolina for the expansion.

This hub wouldn’t be Google’s only presence in North Carolina. The company also has a data center in Lenoir as well as offices in Raleigh and Chapel Hill. The expanded offices are a part of a $7 billion investment Google is making in offices and data centers around the United States, including improvements in neighboring states such as South Carolina and Virginia. You can read more on that investment here.

