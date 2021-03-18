Sundar Pichai today provided the 2021 update on Google’s US investments. The company will spend over $7 billion for new offices and data centers, as well as expansions, across the country.

Despite being one of the first companies to widely adopt work from home in the past year, Google still wants to get its employees back in offices for “collaboration days” as part of a “flexible workweek.”

Coming together in person to collaborate and build community is core to Google’s culture, and it will be an important part of our future. So we continue to make significant investments in our offices around the country, as well as our home state of California, where we will be investing over $1 billion this year.

In the South, Google is establishing a new Cloud engineering site in Durham, North Carolina, while increasing its South Carolina data center. Virginia will see a new Reston office building and expanded Loudoun County data center. The first U.S. Google Operations Center, which will provide customer support, in Southaven, Mississippi, is opening this year. The Midlothian data center in Texas is now running, with Houston getting its first office and new investments in Austin. There will also be an additional investment to the Atlanta, Georgia campus.

The Midwest has already seen Google’s first Minnesota office in Rochester, while data centers in New Albany, Ohio, and Papillion, Nebraska, are now live. Offices in Detroit and Ann Arbor, Michigan, as well as Chicago, Illinois, will see “further improvements.”

On the East coast, Google continues work to double the workforce in New York City, while Washington, D.C. is also getting a staff increase. There will be office investments in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Lastly, the “Central + West” region starts with continued growth in Boulder, Colorado, and new offices in Portland, Oregon. Neighboring Washington will see additional investments to the Kirkland and Seattle campuses. Nevada data centers in Henderson and Storey County will be expanded this year. In Google’s home state of California, there will be over $1 billion in investments, including the opening of Bay View.

In total, there will be at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs stateside.

