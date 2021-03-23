Google, Targus selling special edition laptop sleeve modeled after Chromebook Pixel

- Mar. 23rd 2021 11:45 am PT

0

At the start of March, Google celebrated the 10th anniversary of Chromebooks with a big Chrome OS 89 update. The company, in partnership with Targus, also made an “exclusive laptop sleeve” modeled after the original Chromebook Pixel, and it’s now available for anyone to buy.

The exterior is dark gray with a slight two-tone pattern making the bottom portion darker than the top. Near the lip is the iconic four-color Pixel light bar that was a playful aspect of the original (and second-generation) Chromebook Pixel. There’s a tag on the right edge and a sizable zipper.

This CityLite Pro Sleeve is meant for 13-inch laptops — the compartment measures 12.78″ x 8.94″ — with Targus also touting:

  • Foam laptop protection
  • Plush interior protects device from scuffs and scratches
  • Soft-touch leatherette zipper pulls
  • Smooth, heathered material resists fading, stains, and wetness

Google says this Chromebook Pixel laptop sleeve will be available until April 9 and that quantities are limited. It’s a nice enough case at $29.99, but everyone would certainly prefer if Made by Google releases an entirely new Chrome OS device this year that lives up to the original Chromebook Pixel mantel.

Chromebook Pixel laptop sleeve
Chromebook Pixel laptop sleeve

More about Chromebooks:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Chromebook Pixel

Chromebook Pixel

About the Author