At the start of March, Google celebrated the 10th anniversary of Chromebooks with a big Chrome OS 89 update. The company, in partnership with Targus, also made an “exclusive laptop sleeve” modeled after the original Chromebook Pixel, and it’s now available for anyone to buy.

The exterior is dark gray with a slight two-tone pattern making the bottom portion darker than the top. Near the lip is the iconic four-color Pixel light bar that was a playful aspect of the original (and second-generation) Chromebook Pixel. There’s a tag on the right edge and a sizable zipper.

This CityLite Pro Sleeve is meant for 13-inch laptops — the compartment measures 12.78″ x 8.94″ — with Targus also touting:

Foam laptop protection

Plush interior protects device from scuffs and scratches

Soft-touch leatherette zipper pulls

Smooth, heathered material resists fading, stains, and wetness

Google says this Chromebook Pixel laptop sleeve will be available until April 9 and that quantities are limited. It’s a nice enough case at $29.99, but everyone would certainly prefer if Made by Google releases an entirely new Chrome OS device this year that lives up to the original Chromebook Pixel mantel.

More about Chromebooks:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: