At the start of March, Google celebrated the 10th anniversary of Chromebooks with a big Chrome OS 89 update. The company, in partnership with Targus, also made an “exclusive laptop sleeve” modeled after the original Chromebook Pixel, and it’s now available for anyone to buy.
The exterior is dark gray with a slight two-tone pattern making the bottom portion darker than the top. Near the lip is the iconic four-color Pixel light bar that was a playful aspect of the original (and second-generation) Chromebook Pixel. There’s a tag on the right edge and a sizable zipper.
This CityLite Pro Sleeve is meant for 13-inch laptops — the compartment measures 12.78″ x 8.94″ — with Targus also touting:
- Foam laptop protection
- Plush interior protects device from scuffs and scratches
- Soft-touch leatherette zipper pulls
- Smooth, heathered material resists fading, stains, and wetness
Google says this Chromebook Pixel laptop sleeve will be available until April 9 and that quantities are limited. It’s a nice enough case at $29.99, but everyone would certainly prefer if Made by Google releases an entirely new Chrome OS device this year that lives up to the original Chromebook Pixel mantel.
More about Chromebooks:
- Google wants to make Chromebooks of the future more intelligent and connected
- Chrome OS 89 is a big update that adds Phone Hub, Tote, screen recording, and more
- Chromebooks are getting Android 11 in beta w/ dark mode support, better app scaling
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.