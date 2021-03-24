Update 3/24: DIRT 5 hit other platforms and consoles in early November of last year, but today the game is making its formal debut on Google Stadia. Available right now for $59.99, Stadia players are at a bit of a disadvantage, as the game was recently on sale for 50% of that price pretty much everywhere else, though Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox have all since reverted to $59.99. Hopefully, a new sale will extend to Stadia at some point.

Let Loose in DIRT 5 – the boldest off-road racing experience ever, with a star-studded Career, four-player split-screen, innovative online modes, livery editor and more. Blaze a trail on global tracks, covering gravel, ice, snow and sand, with cars ranging from rally icons, to trucks, to GT heroes.

Our original coverage from last year follows:

In the absence of E3, new games are being debuted over the next two months and today, Codemasters has debuted its latest title, DIRT 5. The off-road racing title is coming to next-gen consoles later this year, but DIRT 5 won’t arrive for Google Stadia until 2021.

DIRT 5 is set to include new features and change up the style of the off-road racing game, with publisher Codemasters claiming that “no two races will be the same.” One of those new features includes 4-person split-screen multiplayer, a first for the DIRT series. The announcement trailer below was created using in-game footage.

DIRT 5 writes a new chapter in the legacy of DiRT – bolder and braver than ever before. Travel the globe, tame the most incredible off-road machines with your friends, and be part of a vibe that delivers big on epic action, pure expression, and unbridled style.

Engadget explains that DIRT 5 will have a career mode where players can make deals with sponsors. You’ll also have a mentor voiced by Troy Baker from The Last of Us as well as having a nemesis on the track voiced by Nolan North — better known from his role as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series.

DIRT 5 is coming to Xbox later this year and it’s one of the new games that will be available on box current-gen Xbox hardware and the next-gen Series X with a single purchase. Meanwhile, DIRT 5 is also set to arrive on PlayStation and Google Stadia. All consoles will see a release this October, but Google Stadia’s release is being pushed to early 2021. Codemasters also has GRID on Stadia.

