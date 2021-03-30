All of today’s best deals kick off with OnePlus 8T at an all-time low fo $599, as well as Anker smart cameras at up to 25% off and PowerA’s MOGA XP5-A Android Controller for $52. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 8T smartphone sees $150 off deal

OnePlus currently offers its unlocked 8T 256GB Android Smartphone for $599. Normally fetching $749, today’s offer saves you $150, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks the best price to date.

Now that the latest and greatest devices from OnePlus have arrived, the brand’s more budget-friendly 8T shines as a notable alternative to the Hasselblad-enabled 9 series devices. Everything is centered around a 6.55-inch 120Hz display that’s backed by 5G connectivity and Warp Charge technology. Around back, there’s a 48MP quad-camera array, which pairs nicely with its 256GB of built-in storage. We found it to be a compelling handset in our hands-on review. More details below.

Save up to 25% on Anker smart cameras

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Anker eufy smart home security cameras and video doorbells headlined by the eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit at $170. Having dropped from $220, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low.

Armed with Assistant support, this eufyCam 2C Pro package includes a pair of the 1080p cameras alongside a base station. The entirely wireless designs are backed by 180-day battery life and weather-resistant enclosures so you can mount them just about anywhere. Motion alerts, human detection, and night vision round out the notable features.

PowerA’s MOGA XP5-A Android Controller is $52

Amazon offers the PowerA MOGA XP5-A Plus Bluetooth Controller for $52. Down from its usual $70 going rate, you’re saving 25%, with today’s offer marking the second-best price this year and coming within $2.50 of our previous mention.

PowerA MOGA XP5-A is designed for letting you take advantage of Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud, as well as Stadia and other game streaming platforms from your Android smartphone and more. The controller itself pairs with a clamp to hold your handset in place and packs a built-in power bank for staying charged up through extended gameplay sessions.

